Former Waterloo Black Hawk Johnson signs with Devils

Former Waterloo Black Hawks goaltender Cameron Johnson signed a one-year deal with the New Jersey Devils of the National Hockey League. The signing came just days after Johnson's final college game at North Dakota.More >>
Daurice Fountain clearly made an impression on the pro scouts in attendance. Fountain, one of nine UNI Panther seniors working out on the team's annual pro day, put up some impressive marks....More >>
The Waterloo Black Hawks are playoff bound again. Waterloo took down Sioux City 6-3 on Friday night to clinch a spot in the playoffs for the 14th time in 16 years under head coach P.K. O'Handley.More >>
The Iowa baseball team shook off a loss in their Big Ten opener, rebounding to take down 11th ranked Indiana 5-1 in the bottom half of a double-dip. Tyler Cropley led the way going 3-4 at the plate with 2 runs and 2 RBI's.More >>
Niko Medved, a popular assistant under Tim Miles at CSU, has been hired as the Rams’ men’s basketball coach, athletic director Joe Parker said in a news release Thursday.More >>
