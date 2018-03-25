Former Waterloo Black Hawk Johnson signs with Devils

Former Waterloo Black Hawks goaltender Cameron Johnson signed a one-year deal with the New Jersey Devils of the National Hockey League. The signing came just days after Johnson's final college game at North Dakota.

Johnson will spend the remainder of the current season with New Jersey's AHL affiliate in Binghamton, New York.

Johnson played a partial season in Waterloo after being acquired in January of 2014. He posted an 11-1-1 record and helped the team to the Clark Cup Finals while posting a 1,86 goals against average.

At North Dakota he set the Fighting Hawks' all-time mark in goals against average (2.10) and ranked second all-time in shut-outs (12).