Fountain impresses at UNI pro day

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

Daurice Fountain clearly made an impression on the pro scouts in attendance. Fountain, one of nine UNI Panther seniors working out on the team's annual pro day, put up some impressive marks.

The senior receiver showed off a 42 1/2 inch vertical jump. That mark was 2 1/2 inches higher than any jump recorded by a receiver at the recent NFL combine. His broad jump of 11 feet, 2 inches also bested any receivers combine performance, while he unofficially ran a 4.46 40-yard dash.

Fountain did not receive an invitation to the NFL combine despite being named the offensive MVP in January's Senior Bowl. That snub is something he says gave him a little extra motivation.

"Even if I was going to get it or not, I was going to be an underdog regardless, says Fountain, "I just kept that chip on my shoulder and when it didn't happen it just added more fuel to the fire."

Fountain's teammates Keelon Brookins, J’Veyon Browning, Elijah Campbell, Jared Farley, Sam Kuhter, Adam Reth, Malcolm Washington and Preston Woods also worked out on Sunday. Scouts from 27 NFL teams were present.