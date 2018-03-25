Fountain impresses at UNI pro day - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Fountain impresses at UNI pro day

Posted: Updated:

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • UNI Panthers

    Panthers

    Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.More >>
    Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.More >>
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

Daurice Fountain clearly made an impression on the pro scouts in attendance. Fountain, one of nine UNI Panther seniors working out on the team's annual pro day, put up some impressive marks.

The senior receiver showed off a 42 1/2 inch vertical jump. That mark was 2 1/2 inches higher than any jump recorded by a receiver at the recent NFL combine.  His broad jump of 11 feet, 2 inches also bested any receivers combine performance, while he unofficially ran a 4.46 40-yard dash.

Fountain did not receive an invitation to the NFL combine despite being named the offensive MVP in January's Senior Bowl. That snub is something he says gave him a little extra motivation.

"Even if I was going to get it or not, I was going to be an underdog regardless, says Fountain, "I just kept that chip on my shoulder and when it didn't happen it just added more fuel to the fire."

Fountain's teammates Keelon Brookins, J’Veyon Browning, Elijah Campbell, Jared Farley, Sam Kuhter, Adam Reth, Malcolm Washington and Preston Woods also worked out on Sunday. Scouts from 27 NFL teams were present.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Former Waterloo Black Hawk Johnson signs with Devils

    Former Waterloo Black Hawk Johnson signs with Devils

    Sunday, March 25 2018 11:12 PM EDT2018-03-26 03:12:08 GMT

    Former Waterloo Black Hawks goaltender Cameron Johnson signed a one-year deal with the New Jersey Devils of the National Hockey League. The signing came just days after Johnson's final college game at North Dakota.

    More >>

    Former Waterloo Black Hawks goaltender Cameron Johnson signed a one-year deal with the New Jersey Devils of the National Hockey League. The signing came just days after Johnson's final college game at North Dakota.

    More >>

  • Fountain impresses at UNI pro day

    Fountain impresses at UNI pro day

    Sunday, March 25 2018 10:59 PM EDT2018-03-26 02:59:38 GMT

    Daurice Fountain clearly made an impression on the pro scouts in attendance. Fountain, one of nine UNI Panther seniors working out on the team's annual pro day, put up some impressive marks....

    More >>

    Daurice Fountain clearly made an impression on the pro scouts in attendance. Fountain, one of nine UNI Panther seniors working out on the team's annual pro day, put up some impressive marks....

    More >>

  • Black Hawks top Sioux City 6-3 to clinch playoff spot

    Black Hawks top Sioux City 6-3 to clinch playoff spot

    Saturday, March 24 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-03-25 03:00:55 GMT

    The Waterloo Black Hawks are playoff bound again. Waterloo took down Sioux City 6-3 on Friday night to clinch a spot in the playoffs for the 14th time in 16 years under head coach P.K. O'Handley.

    More >>

    The Waterloo Black Hawks are playoff bound again. Waterloo took down Sioux City 6-3 on Friday night to clinch a spot in the playoffs for the 14th time in 16 years under head coach P.K. O'Handley.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.