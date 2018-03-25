Santorum says better for students to learn CPR - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Santorum says better for students to learn CPR

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

Former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum has suggested that students pushing for changes in gun laws would be better off taking classes in CPR so they would be better prepared for active shooter situations.

The Republican appeared on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday and said: "How about kids instead of looking to someone else to solve their problem, do something about maybe taking CPR classes or trying to deal with situations when there is a violent shooter that you can actually respond to that."

On Saturday, students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, led a protest of hundreds of thousands in Washington and across the country to demand action on gun control after a shooting last month at the high school.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.