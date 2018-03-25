Driver recovering from crash

A driver is all right after a roll-over crash in Buchanan County.

Sheriff's Deputies say they were called to a crash at 1:05 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Jackson Avenue south of Hazleton.

Deputies say a 2000 Ford Ranger driven by Stephane Lane of Oelwein was traveling south on Jackson Avenue when Lane lost control of the vehicle.

Deputies say she went off the road and went in the ditch.

Lane was was not hurt in the crash.