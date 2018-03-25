Eastern Iowans take part in Selma reenactment march

Dozens of people gathered in eastern Iowa to reenact a big part of history. People marched through Downtown Waterloo this weekend, symbolizing what thousands did more than 50 years ago, when they marched with Martin Luther King Junior from Selma to Montgomery.

The group marched through town for change, like they did decades ago in Alabama.

"I personally marched from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama 50 years ago," said Harold Martin, Waterloo.

Martin walked with Martin Luther King Junior and this weekend he walked with dozens of Iowans, with the same message.

"We are not going to permit racism to rule our nation and that we as a people, we're taking a stand against it," said Martin.

The group marched to spread awareness on gun control, immigration reform and women's rights.

"We hope by marching today we recapture, to some extent, the spirit of the individuals who were marching back in 1965 and that it turns out to be a wonderful educational opportunity for everyone as we continue to lead people to the voting booth," said Abraham Funchess, Waterloo Human Rights Commission.

Lawrence Stumme says he also marched in 1965, he remembers the fire Doctor King lit inside him.

"When Martin Luther King came out and spoke he really laid into us, he said, 'we are down here for love, we don't hate these people and I know that we are never going to stoop to their level of violence...we are gonna never return evil for evil, we can stop it'," remembered Stumme.

The group used the march to reflect on history and to also look toward the future.

"The problem has not been solved, there's still racism and there's a disparity between the rich and poor that's getting worse, not better and I think it's time for the people to stand up," said Stumme.

The group walked from Lincoln Park to the Waterloo Center For The Arts where they heard from several people who walked along side MLK Junior years ago.

The Waterloo Commission on Human Rights plans on holding a few more events to commemorate Martin Luther King Junior. For more information on their upcoming events CLICK HERE.