Cedar Rapids Police investigate shots fired

Written by Taylor Bailey, Reporter
CEDAR RAPIDS

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating after they were called to Cedar Valley Townhomes for a report of gunshots.

Police were called to 3000 J Street SW this afternoon for shots fired and are still on scene.

Police say a victim has not been located and no suspects are in custody. Officers believe that gunshots were fired because they did find empty shell cases in the northern area of the apartment complex. 

