Facebook ads apologize for Cambridge Analytica scandal

Facebook's CEO has taken out full-page ads in multiple U.S. and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

The ads say the social media platform doesn't deserve to hold personal information if it can't protect it.

The ads were signed by Mark Zuckerberg and appeared in Sunday newspapers.

According to the ads, a quiz app built by a Cambridge University researcher leaked Facebook data of millions of people four years ago. Zuckerberg said this was a breach of trust and that Facebook is taking steps to make sure it doesn't happen again.

Facebook's privacy practices have come under fire after Cambridge Analytica, a Trump-affiliated political consulting firm, got data inappropriately.

The social media platform's stock value has dropped nearly $70 billion since the revelations were first published.

