Palm Sunday procession marks start of Holy Week - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Palm Sunday procession marks start of Holy Week

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

Christians marking the start of Holy Week sang as they marched in a processional on lower Manhattan on Palm Sunday.

Palm Sunday is the start of Holy Week, which recounts Jesus' entrance in Jerusalem, his crucifixion and resurrection on Easter Sunday.

The promenade started at St. Paul's Chapel and made its way down Broadway to end at Trinity Church. At the head of the parade, a number of children walked next to a donkey, representing the animal Jesus rode into Jerusalem.

Those in the promenade carried giant palm fronds, as well as smaller palm shoots tied in the form of crosses.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.