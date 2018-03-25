Former bowling alley owners to rebuild after Des Moines fire

Demolition of the fire-damaged remains of a Des Moines bowling alley is nearly complete, and the business owners say they're ready to rebuild.

The Des Moines Register reports that a massive fire engulfed the former Plaza Lanes Family Sports Complex in Des Moines in December 2017.

Fire officials determined the blaze was accidental.

Randy Thompson's father built Plaza Lanes in 1957.

Thompson says the soon-to-be cleared site will be home to a new family entertainment center, fit with a restored neon sign that's signature to their former bowling alley.

The new center would include entertainment like an escape room, laser tag, a larger arcade, bowling lanes and a new sports restaurant and bar.

He says they plan to open their new center by September 2019 "if all goes well."