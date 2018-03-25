Highway 58 & Viking Road project set to start tomorrow - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Highway 58 & Viking Road project set to start tomorrow

Written by Taylor Bailey, Reporter
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

Work will begin tomorrow on the two-year Highway 58 and Viking Road interchange project in Cedar Falls, weather permitting. 

The intersection is marked as one of the most dangerous intersections by the Iowa Department of Transportation, but this new project could possibly help with that problem.

The Iowa DOT is set to start building an underpass at the intersection, which will allow Highway 58 to go underneath Viking Road. This project will cost $32.1 million.

The DOT says the initial work will cause lane closures on both Iowa 58 and Viking Road to place temporary pavement and traffic signals in the area.

The lane closures will result in some congestion that will cause traffic backups and delays during peak times. The DOT encourages drivers to look for alternative routes to avoid the congestion.

