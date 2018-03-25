Local authorities warning of suspicious man at church services. - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Local authorities warning of suspicious man at church services.

CHICKASAW COUNTY (KWWL) -

The Chickasaw County Sheriff's Office is warning people of a suspicious man who has been attending area church services.

The Sheriff's Office says they have received multiple reports from area religious organizations about the man.

The man is known as Tracy Humbert or Frank Mancino, is around 45 years-old, and has distinct neck and face tattoos.

The warning says the man has been known to ask for money at churches all over Northeast Iowa and has recently frequented the parish centers in Nashua and Lawler. 

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with further information or concerns to call them at 641-394-3121.

