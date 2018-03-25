TRACKING: Chance for rain Monday afternoon through Monday night

The sky will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy tonight, ahead of our next storm system that will move in here on later Monday. Lows tonight will be in the middle 20s with a southwest wind calming down to 5-10 mph.

Monday will start out mainly cloudy. Rain begins to move into the area later in the afternoon, and especially in the evening. Highs will be in the upper 30s to middle 40s with a SE wind 5-15 mph. Monday night, rain and isolated thunderstorms continue. The rain will end by Tuesday morning, and when things are said and done, rainfall will be a quarter to half an inch.

Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with temperatures in the lower 40s to near 50° (all dependent on snow cover). Wednesday will likely be one of the nicer days out of the week with a southwest wind boosting temperatures into the 50s.

There is a small chance for rain/snow Wednesday night, but that chance should end by Thursday morning. Saturday and Sunday will be cooler with a chance of rain, and even a wintry mix.

