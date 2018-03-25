TRACKING: Breezy, yet dry, Sunday

If you thought we were done with the snow from yesterday, think again. We won’t see any new snow today in eastern Iowa but Saturday’s snow will still have an effect on our area. Those who did not see much snow yesterday will be free from its grips today (think northeast Iowa/Winneshiek/Allamakee counties). Iowans can expect milder temperatures than the rest of us. Highs there reach the mid-40s this afternoon. Those of us that saw six inches to more than a foot of fresh snow stay much cooler today. Highs only top out in the mid-30s. Mostly sunny skies will try to warm things up but the fresh snow will negate some of that warming. Breezy winds are expected for everyone.

Enjoy the quiet conditions we have today. Clouds increase overnight. There is a chance for some isolated wintry mix tonight. Lows cool into the mid to upper 20s. Our next weather maker comes tomorrow. Rain showers and even a chance of thunderstorms tracks through Monday into Tuesday. That may help to melt some of the snow. The more snow that is able to melt mean the warmer the temperatures should be by Wednesday. Our temperatures peak midweek with highs near and slightly above 50°. That will be our best chance of spring weather before another chance for wintry weather later in the week.

