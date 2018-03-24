Black Hawks top Sioux City 6-3 to clinch playoff spot

The Waterloo Black Hawks are playoff bound again. Waterloo took down Sioux City 6-3 on Friday night to clinch a spot in the playoffs for the 14th time in 16 years under head coach P.K. O'Handley.More >>
The Iowa baseball team shook off a loss in their Big Ten opener, rebounding to take down 11th ranked Indiana 5-1 in the bottom half of a double-dip. Tyler Cropley led the way going 3-4 at the plate with 2 runs and 2 RBI's.More >>
Niko Medved, a popular assistant under Tim Miles at CSU, has been hired as the Rams’ men’s basketball coach, athletic director Joe Parker said in a news release Thursday.More >>
Last year was an amazing turnaround for the Iowa State Cyclone football program... And Head Coach Matt Campbell returns many of the players who were a big part of that success.More >>
Former UNI Star Xavier Williams signs with NFL ChiefsMore >>
