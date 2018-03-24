Black Hawks top Sioux City 6-3 to clinch playoff spot

The Waterloo Black Hawks are playoff bound again. Waterloo took down Sioux City 6-3 on Friday night to clinch a spot in the playoffs for the 14th time in 16 years under head coach P.K. O'Handley. The win also propelled Waterloo back in to sole possession of first place in the USHL's Western Division.

The Black Hawks stormed out of the gate in the first period scoring four times. Bobby Trivigno scored the opening goal on a 1-on-1 opportunity to put Waterloo up 1-0 midway through the first. Jack Drury assisted the second goal winning a face-off in the left circle as Ben Finkelstein received the puck, skated in to the slot, and lifted a long wrist shot in to the back of the net for a 2-0 lead. Trivigno ignited things again late in the period assisting on a pair of short-handed goals. He stole the puck behind the net on the first and fed Joey Casetti for a 3-0 lead, then he found Jack Drury on a near carbon copy of the 3rd goal as the Black Hawks took a 4-0 lead in to the first intermission.

Waterloo ended up scoring three short handed goals on the night.