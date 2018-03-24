Easter Bunny spotted in eastern Iowa! - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Easter Bunny spotted in eastern Iowa!

Posted: Updated:
Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
STRAWBERRY POINT (KWWL) -

The Easter Bunny was spotted in eastern Iowa this weekend.

Tabitha Rose posted this picture out of Strawberry Point, where you can see someone took full advantage of the heavy white snow this weekend and created a magnificent Easter display.

While many people are dusting off their grills and checking to see if their lawnmowers are properly working, eastern Iowans are making the most of the winter-like blast that hit much of the state.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.