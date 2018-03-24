Easter Bunny spotted in eastern Iowa!

Slick roads will be possible tonight, with temperatures falling well below freezing.More >>
Slick roads will be possible tonight, with temperatures falling well below freezing.More >>
Waterloo Police say they have responded to eight accidents and helped with 30 cars stuck in the snow.More >>
Waterloo Police say they have responded to eight accidents and helped with 30 cars stuck in the snow.More >>
Iowa's governor has announced that she's fired the director of the Iowa Finance Authority over a sexual harassment complaint.More >>
Iowa's governor has announced that she's fired the director of the Iowa Finance Authority over a sexual harassment complaint.More >>
While some eastern Iowa cities are digging out from the snow, it's a different situation in Dubuque.More >>
While some eastern Iowa cities are digging out from the snow, it's a different situation in Dubuque.More >>
As the snow storm rolls through, multiple power outages are being reported in the area.More >>
As the snow storm rolls through, multiple power outages are being reported in the area.More >>