Do you wanna build a snow man?

While much of the country is celebrating the first weekend of spring, many eastern Iowans feel more like they're in the middle of winter.

This weekend, many people decided to make the most of the spring snow and build snowmen, since it was so heavy and wet.

According to MaTina Kilsey Clark, her son Dawson made this snow guy Saturday, and he's standing 13'4" in Allison today.

