Do you wanna build a snow man? - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Do you wanna build a snow man?

Posted: Updated:
Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
ALLISON (KWWL) -

While much of the country is celebrating the first weekend of spring, many eastern Iowans feel more like they're in the middle of winter.

This weekend, many people decided to make the most of the spring snow and build snowmen, since it was so heavy and wet.

According to MaTina Kilsey Clark, her son Dawson made this snow guy Saturday, and he's standing 13'4" in Allison today.

If you have any fun snow pictures you'd like to share, let us now.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.