Iowa family dies from gas inhalation - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa family dies from gas inhalation

Posted: Updated:
(AP and NBC) -

Authorities in Mexico say the cause of death for an Iowa family was "asphyxia by inhalation of toxic gases."

According to the state attorney general's office, investigators are working to learn what gas it was.

The autopsy indicates the Kevin, Amy, Sterling and Adrianna were liked dead for at least 36 hours before their bodies were found Friday in the condo they rented.

Right now, authorities in Mexico are working to investigate the condo's gas system to figure out how they were exposed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.