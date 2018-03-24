Iowa family dies from gas inhalation

Authorities in Mexico say the cause of death for an Iowa family was "asphyxia by inhalation of toxic gases."

According to the state attorney general's office, investigators are working to learn what gas it was.

The autopsy indicates the Kevin, Amy, Sterling and Adrianna were liked dead for at least 36 hours before their bodies were found Friday in the condo they rented.

Right now, authorities in Mexico are working to investigate the condo's gas system to figure out how they were exposed.