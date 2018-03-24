'Chicago Fire Actress' dies - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

'Chicago Fire Actress' dies

CHICAGO

The Chicago Fire actress who plays Connie died.

According to The Chicago Tribune DuShon Monique Brown died at St. James Olympia Field Hospital in Chicago.

We're working to learn the cause of death.

