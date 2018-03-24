DIGGING OUT: Iowans cleaning up after several inches of snow

We are four days into spring and most of eastern Iowa is covered in snow. Many people are digging out of several inches of snow that fell overnight.

This evening, the snow has stopped and for the most part roads are clear. People in the area spent most of the day cleaning up the thick, heavy snow.

"Last night when it was snowing I knew it was supposed to stick, when I actually looked out the window and saw how much there was, I was a little bit surprised," said Austin Wyre, Waterloo. "I was so ready for summer, very very ready for summer."

Many wishing we wouldn't see the white stuff again, but it's back, and it's heavy, making for a difficult cleanup for the Iowa Department of Transportation.

"It was actually pretty slushy and deep when we first got here," said Kip Siems, Iowa DOT. "We had it pretty well cleaned up, it kind of quit for a little while and then it took back off and got bad again."

While the snow fell many roads were slick across the area.

"There's been a lot of traffic today, even though people knew this was coming for a long time, even since I was out early this morning there's just been a lot of vehicles," said Siems.

The snow caused many drivers to get stuck and some were forced to dig out their cars.

"I am just making sure I don't get stuck" said Wyre. "I've watched too many people try to get out here for a half an hour or more and I am not trying to sit here too long."

The Iowa DOT is reminding drivers to be careful on the snow covered roads.

"Take it slow on ice and snow and don't crowd the plows," said Siems. "The little bit of time you think you are going to save is not worth it."

Waterloo Police say they have responded to eight accidents and helped with 30 cars stuck in the snow. Cedar Falls Police say they have responded to two accidents and have helped at least six people get their cars of the snow today.