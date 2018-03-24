Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds fires finance group director - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds fires finance group director

Posted: Updated:
DES MOINES (AP) -

Iowa's governor has announced that she's fired the director of the Iowa Finance Authority over a sexual harassment complaint.
   Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Saturday in a news release that Dave Jamison has been fired, effective immediately.
   The written release says Reynolds' office was made aware Friday night of "credible allegations of sexual harassment against Director Jamison." The release did not give any details of the allegations.
   Reynolds has named IFA Chief Programs Officer Carolann Jensen as interim director.
   Jamison was named the organization's director in January 2011. Before his appointment, he served as Story County Treasurer from 1995 to 2010.
   Jamison could not be reached for comment Saturday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.