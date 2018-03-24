Tow bans in place in south central Iowa - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Tow bans in place in south central Iowa

After several inches of snow Saturday morning, several counties have called for a tow ban.

The following counties have tow bans in place: Linn, Johnson, Tama, Iowa, Poweshiek, Benton, Cedar and Scott counties.

Snow totals in those counties range from 6 inches to a foot.

Roads remain completely to partially covered in the area with snow continuing to fall.

