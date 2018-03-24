Semi causing back-up on I-80 near Iowa City - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Semi causing back-up on I-80 near Iowa City

IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

Iowa State Patrol is responding to a semi that slid off the road on I-80 near Iowa City.

The semi is blocking one lane of traffic westbound near Wapsi Avenue on I-80 east of the city.

Traffic is backed up and moving slowly because of the semi.

The Iowa State Patrol and Johnson County Sheriff's Office are busy dealing with multiple accidents related to the winter storm.

