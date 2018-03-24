Waterloo declares snow emergency - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo declares snow emergency

WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Following nearly a half foot of snowfall, the City of Waterloo has declared a snow emergency.

The snow emergency is effective immediately through 9 p.m., Sunday.

Residents are asked to move their cars from street parking to allow plows to efficiently clear the roads.

There are multiple reports of vehicles stuck in roadways throughout the city.

A KWWL viewer sent us a photo of a Waterloo Firefighter helping dig out a car stuck on East 3rd Street.

