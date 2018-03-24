Dubuque appears to dodge winter storm

While some eastern Iowa cities are digging out from the snow, it's a different situation in Dubuque.

As of sunrise Saturday morning, there wasn't much accumulation in the city.

The roads were wet due to flurries, but not snow covered.

The visible signs of snow were on windshields of cars and on some sidewalks, not enough to get out shovels.

Likely, a sigh of relief for Dubuquers.