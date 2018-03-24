Dubuque appears to dodge winter storm - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dubuque appears to dodge winter storm

Posted: Updated:
Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

While some eastern Iowa cities are digging out from the snow, it's a different situation in Dubuque.

As of sunrise Saturday morning, there wasn't much accumulation in the city.

The roads were wet due to flurries, but not snow covered.

The visible signs of snow were on windshields of cars and on some sidewalks, not enough to get out shovels.

Likely, a sigh of relief for Dubuquers. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.