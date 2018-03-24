TRACKING: Snow ends this evening, partly cloudy overnight

It's hard to believe it's March 24th. Many portions of eastern Iowa saw a half foot to foot or more of snow, while some areas saw very little to none (especially extreme northeast Iowa from Decorah toward Dubuque). There was a very sharp cutoff in totals, and that will have an impact on temperatures over the next couple days.

The remainder of the snow winds down this evening, leading to a partly cloudy sky overnight with a breezy SE Wind 10-20 mph. Lows drop to the lower 20s, so there may be some refreezing of any of the slush on the roads, but the wind should work in our favor.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, with temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to lower 40s. The warmer areas will be the locations that did not see as much snow. It will again be breezy with SE wind 10-20 mph. Increasing clouds on deck for Sunday night with lows in the 20s.

We track our next storm system on Monday, that will mainly bring rain to eastern Iowa. However, in the morning, temperatures may be cool enough to support sleet or a brief period of freezing rain. This will be something we continue to monitor. Rain continues into early Tuesday.

Plenty of snow melt will occur over the next few days with temperatures above freezing.

