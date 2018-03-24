TRACKING: Winter Storm through Saturday evening

WINTER STORM ALERTS continue across eastern Iowa into this afternoon. Accumulating and blowing snow are the main concerns for today.

Overnight snow and wintry mix continue through the day Saturday. Strong winds create blowing snow concerns for travelers in the area. Be sure to keep both hands on the wheel if you need to head out today. If you don't need to travel, stay home. Snowfall rates may be heavy at times. Where the sleet mixed in during the overnight, accumulations may be a little lower. This will be a heavier snow since overnight temperatures were in the mid to upper 20s. Warmer temperatures when snow falls means wetter and thus heavier snow.

Accumulations will be lighter in extreme northeast Iowa: less than 4 inches. Much higher totals are expected closer to highway 20 in our western counties, especially. There is a chance some of those areas could see up to 10 inches…or more. Our far southern counties will see accumulations, as well, but like in the north, it will be much less.

Snow begins to track out this afternoon and evening. We are left with partly cloudy conditions tonight and lows in the 20s. Partly cloudy skies are expected Sunday with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

The good thing about March snow, is that the snow doesn't last long. Melting will be underway Sunday, as temperatures warm above freezing. We are tracking our next storm system Monday into Tuesday with just rain.

Stay with KWWL for further updates, as the forecast could change.

