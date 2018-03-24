Multiple power outages in Black Hawk and Bremer County - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Multiple power outages in Black Hawk and Bremer County

Posted: Updated:
Written by Casey Allbee
Connect
KWWL -

As the snow storm rolls through, multiple power outages are being reported in the area. 

As of 1:15 a.m., MidAmerican Energy is reporting that there are multiple power outages in both Black Hawk and Bremer County.

In Black Hawk County, more than 500 people are without power. There are some crews in route and the time of restoration for these outages vary from 3:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. 

In Bremer County, nearly 570 people are impacted and the time of restoration for that outage is 3:30 a.m. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.