Multiple power outages in Black Hawk and Bremer County

As the snow storm rolls through, multiple power outages are being reported in the area.

As of 1:15 a.m., MidAmerican Energy is reporting that there are multiple power outages in both Black Hawk and Bremer County.

In Black Hawk County, more than 500 people are without power. There are some crews in route and the time of restoration for these outages vary from 3:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m.

In Bremer County, nearly 570 people are impacted and the time of restoration for that outage is 3:30 a.m.