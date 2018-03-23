Hawks top no. 11 Indiana in double-header split

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

The Iowa baseball team shook off a loss in their Big Ten opener, rebounding to take down 11th ranked Indiana 5-1 in the bottom half of a double-dip.

Tyler Cropley led the way going 3-4 at the plate with 2 runs and 2 RBI's.

Iowa took control in the first inning on a Matt Hoeg bases loaded single in to right scoring one run. A bases loaded walk later in the inning put Iowa up 2-0 in the opening frame.

Cropley added on to the lead in the second with a line drive that split the gap in left-centerfield scoring Robert Neustrom. Cropley's solo home run in the bottom of the eighth put the game away giving Iowa a 5-1 lead.

Brady Schanuel picked up the win striking out 11 batters while allowing no runs in seven innings of work.

Iowa lost the first game of the double-header 4-2.