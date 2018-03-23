Shelter House to hold annual book sale

Rain or snow the sale must go on. Over the weekend, the Shelter House will hold one of the region's largest book sales.

For more than 20 years, the Shelter House has held an annual book sale fundraiser to further its mission. Shelter House provides safe shelter for people in need and support for people to move them beyond homelessness. They provide housing, employment, and mental health services.

The book sale will be held on Saturday and Sunday at the Johnson County Fairgrounds inside Building C. On sale will be used books, music, movies, art, and vintage shirts.

Executive Director of the Shelter House, Crissy Canganelli, said the event is one of the largest used-book sales in the region. She said book prices start as low as 50 cents or $1 and that this year the event will have add a coffee shop.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday until 4 p.m.. Sunday hours are from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

An early entry pass is available for $10 for Saturday, where people will be allowed in 30 minutes earlier. General admission is free but goodwill donations are encouraged.