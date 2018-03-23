Expected snow storm impacts Dubuque golf course

Mike Weeber couldn't wait to get back on the golf course to play a few rounds again.

"We're here playing golf, what can you say. We're in March playing golf," he said.

After a cold, long winter, the Bunker Hill Golf Course in Dubuque opened for the season on Thursday. But just as everyone was getting comfortable with the thought of warmer weather, Mother Nature has other plans.

StormTRACK 7 team is forecasting several inches of heavy, wet snow.

"Where else can you play golf in the afternoon and shovel 12 inches of snow in the night, right?" Weeber added.

Come Saturday, that means the golf course, which operates seven days a week will be closed.

"We just kinda wait for the snow," said Mike Sullivan, head golf professional. "Once it comes, we just wait for Mother Nature to take its course, and hopefully melts the snow quick enough so we can get everybody back out on the golf course."

In the meantime, golfers feel fortunate to be able to get a few swings in. "You know what, I'm still playing today. So that's all that matters right? Live for the present," added Weeber.

It might be a few days before the course re-opens, possibly on Monday or Tuesday.