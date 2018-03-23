Preparations underway for 'March for our Lives' in Cedar Rapids despite snow forecast

People across the world are participating in March for our Lives events tomorrow.

That's the march planned by survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The big march is taking place in Washington D.C. but hundreds of others are taking place in communities across the world including right here in Eastern Iowa.

The march in Cedar Rapids will happen at Green Square Park downtown and students from several area schools are coming together for it.

It will kick off at 10 a.m. and they plan to march despite snow predictions.

"Many people for this march specifically recognize it's importance and will brave the weather," says Walker Ochs, a Washington High School Student.

Their focus is to change gun laws.

"We are asking for a ban on bump stocks, higher magazine capacities, assault weapons, says Kevin Drahos, a Linn-Mar High School Student.

The message is to increase regulations, not ban guns altogether.

"I have four rifles in my sun porch, I have shot guns, my grandfather was in the NRA longer than my father was alive," says Ochs.

"I understand that it's a lot of fun to shoot a gun and I respect that," he added.

"When their hobby is so unregulated that it's costing other people's lives I think it's time to take action," Ochs told us.

The students have the support of Raygun, the store has come up with T-shirts supporting the march that people can buy and they even helped pay for the Cedar Rapids march.

"We really wanted to help support it and make sure that it happens," says Thomas Somphanthabansouk, Raygun Store Manager.

"We covered the permits, the insurance," Somphanthabansouk added.

Students tell us it will be powerful to come together and march with others all across the world in hopes of getting their point across.

"We need some leadership and some people to step up and really push for some change," says Drahos.

Even though the march is organized by students it is open to anyone and all ages are welcome.





