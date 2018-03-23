Snow preps begin for overnight storm

Hours ahead of the storm snow preparations are in full swing. Crews in the area says they are ready to go and plan on heading out after the snow starts overnight.

Snow at the end of March, we've seen it before.

"I am hoping that it's the last, but I've seen it snow in April and we did have that one year that we did plow in May," said Brian Sullivan, Waverly Public Services Superintendent.

On Friday Sullivan was getting his fleet ready for the overnight storm, deciding not to pretreat the roads.

"With the possibility of rain first that would just dilute it and wash it down, so we will wait until the snow starts until we do anything," said Sullivan.

The Waterloo DOT plows are preloaded and ready to go, crews say they will be hitting the road sometime after midnight.

"As soon as the snow starts coming down we will be sending them out on the roads," said Barry Thede, Iowa DOT. "I am anticipating it probably, oh after midnight, probably 3:00 or 4:00 in the morning, I imagine."

Thede is planning on sending all 30 of his trucks out.

"We went and loaded them all up, hopefully we will scare it away will that, but everything should be ready to go," said Thede.

The Iowa DOT urges drivers to be careful with the threat of heavy snow.

"More difficult, yes at some points because it all likes to stick together like a big snowball," said Thede. "Getting it off the road, it's so wet and heavy, it's dangerous to passing motorists that are coming beside the plow because it's not a light fluffy snow anymore...people got to be aware."

Waverly Public Works says because road surfaces have warmed up, there's a possibility for more damage, and more pot holes.