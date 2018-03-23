Statewide tornado drill next Wednesday, March 28 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Statewide tornado drill next Wednesday, March 28

The National Weather Service in Des Moines will conduct a Tornado test in Iowa on Wednesday morning, March 28, 2018.

10:00 AM: A test Tornado Watch is issued for Iowa. The test watch will tone alert on NOAA All Hazards Radio

10:15 AM NWS Des Moines, will issue test tornado warnings for counties in NWS Des Moines area. Black Hawk County Emergency Management will sound the Outdoor Warning Sirens.

10:30 – 10:35 AM NWS Des Moines will terminate the test warning.

Due to the date of this test, the outdoor warning sirens will not be tested on Wednesday April 4, 2018 at 11:00am. For more information contact the Black Hawk County Emergency Management Agency.

