City audit identifies improper purchases, undeposited funds

Written by Kaylie Plowman, Producer
RICHLAND, Iowa (AP) -- The state auditor's office says it's identified nearly $58,000 in improper disbursements and undeposited collections in a special investigation requested by city of Richland officials.
   The auditor's office said in a news release Friday that the city had concerns about credit card purchases and other actions by a former city clerk, Chris Thomann, over a period ending Sept. 30, 2016. The card use included more than $7,400 in personal purchases on Thomann's city-issued credit cards.
   The audit release also says $44,000 of the estimated undeposited collections consisted of cash payments for utilities.
   A woman who answered a phone listed for Thomann on Friday said Thomann was "not interested" in talking to an Associated Press reporter. Keokuk County Attorney John Schroeder (SHRAY'-dur) said he had yet to receive any of the audit documents and couldn't yet say whether any prosecution would be undertaken.
 

