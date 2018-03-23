Nebraska homeless shelter raises concerns about Iowa casino

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- An official for an Omaha homeless shelter says a casino proposed nearby in Iowa would be a problem for people the shelter serves.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska is moving toward opening a casino in Carter Lake, Iowa, which is about a mile from Open Door Mission.

Mission President and CEO Candace Gregory says studies show that homeless people are more likely to gamble than the general population. She says the community should consider the human cost of having the casino located so close to the shelter.

Tribe Chairman Larry Wright Jr. says the casino will boost the area's economy.

The National Indian Gaming Commission ruled in November that the tribe can construct the casino after a decade of lawsuits, appeals and legal reviews.

