Nebraska homeless shelter raises concerns about Iowa casino - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Nebraska homeless shelter raises concerns about Iowa casino

Posted: Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- An official for an Omaha homeless shelter says a casino proposed nearby in Iowa would be a problem for people the shelter serves.
   The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska is moving toward opening a casino in Carter Lake, Iowa, which is about a mile from Open Door Mission.
   Mission President and CEO Candace Gregory says studies show that homeless people are more likely to gamble than the general population. She says the community should consider the human cost of having the casino located so close to the shelter.
   Tribe Chairman Larry Wright Jr. says the casino will boost the area's economy.
   The National Indian Gaming Commission ruled in November that the tribe can construct the casino after a decade of lawsuits, appeals and legal reviews.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.