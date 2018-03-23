President Trump to sign government spending bill

Another lawsuit has been filed in the collapse of the pedestrian bridge at Florida International University, this one from the family of one of the six people who were killed

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on the $1.3 trillion spending bill (all times local):

1:46 p.m.

President Donald Trump is warning Congress that he will "never sign another bill like this again," as he signs a $1.3 trillion spending bill.

Trump calls the omnibus legislation a "ridiculous situation," noting lawmakers had only hours to review the massive bill, but says national security concerns are leading him to sign it.

Trump says "nobody" is "more disappointed than me because the number is so large."

Trump says he wants to change the Senate's rules to eliminate the filibuster, and allow passage of all bills on a simple-majority vote. He also appeals to Congress for a line-item veto that would grant him the ability to nix spending he disagrees with.

1:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump says the $1.3 trillion spending bill he's signing into law will provide an "initial down payment" for his promised border wall.

The package provides $1.6 billion for building new sections of wall and replacing older sections.

That's much less than the $25 billion Trump wants. But Trump says the permitted work will begin "literally on Monday."

He says, "this is a short term funding, but it's immediate."

Trump tweeted earlier Friday that he was considering vetoing the bill, in part because "the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded."

A veto would have created another government shutdown.

1:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump is expressing displeasure at the size of the omnibus government spending bill but is saying "we had no choice but to fund our military."

He touted the increase Friday as the biggest in history and said that the United States military "would be far superior than any military in the world."

Defense Secretary James Mattis also praised the increase in defense spending.

Mattis quoted George Washington in saying that "to be prepared for war is one of the most effectual means of preserving peace."

Trump has long promised to fully fund the Pentagon and suggested that he was "forced" to sign the bill, much of which he dislikes, in order to fund the military.

White House official: Trump to sign $1.3 trillion spending bill hours after tweeting he was considering veto.

