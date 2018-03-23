President Trump to sign government spending bill

Friday, March 23 2018 1:59 PM EDT2018-03-23 17:59:24 GMT
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE- This Nov. 9, 2008, file photo shows H. Wayne Huizenga at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Huizenga, a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional s...
H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who started with one trash truck and built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died...More >>
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files). FILE-In this Dec. 10, 2015, file photo, live lobsters are packed for overseas shipment at the Maine Lobster Outlet in York, Maine. China's hunger for American lobsters is helping keep prices high to U.S. consumers, ...
China's hunger for American lobsters is helping keep prices high to consumers, but a tariff on the seafood does not appear imminent.More >>
An environmental group says Grand Teton National Park officials are inappropriately keeping the public from learning about plans for new cellphone towers at the foot of the visually striking Teton Range.More >>
(AP Photo/Nati Harnik). A Coastal Environment Group sign hangs Wednesday, March 21, 2018, on the front of a building registered as the offices of SWF Constructors in Omaha, Neb. Federal officials are saying little about how they chose SWF Constructors...
Federal officials aren't saying if they knew a Nebraska company hired to build an $11 million section of border wall in California has ties to a firm with a dubious performance record.More >>
(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal af...
Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.More >>
(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File). FILE - This June 29, 2016, file photo shows guns on display at a gun store in Miami. Support for tougher gun control laws is soaring in the United States, according to a new poll that found a majority of gun owners and half ...
AP-NORC Poll: Support for stricter gun control laws reaches new high, drawing majority of gun owners.More >>
(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...
A 16-year-old girl shot earlier this week at her Maryland high school has died.More >>
(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). People gather outside the home, Wednesday March 21, 2018, where Stephon Alonzo Clark, 22, was shot and killed by a pair of Sacramento Police officers in Sacramento, Calif. The police said the two officers were responding to...
Video footage released by Sacramento police shows two officers yelling that a man had a gun before they fatally shot him.More >>
A major clash between the authority of a sovereign Indian nation and non-native officials is shaping up in Florida, where a baby just born in a Miami hospital was taken from her parents, a Miccosukee mother and a...More >>
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, FILE). FILE--This file photo from Nov. 9, 2017 shows the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house on the Penn State University main campus in State College, Pa. On Feb. 4, 2017, 19-year-old fraternity pledge Tim Piazza drank heavily at ...
Eleven members of a now-closed Penn State fraternity facing charges over the death of a pledge last year are due back in court.More >>
WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on the $1.3 trillion spending bill (all times local): 1:46 p.m. President Donald Trump is warning Congress that he will "never sign another bill like this again," as he signs a $1.3 trillion spending bill. Trump calls the omnibus legislation a "ridiculous situation," noting lawmakers had only hours to review the massive bill, but says national security concerns are leading him to sign it. Trump says "nobody" is "more disappointed than me because the number is so large." Trump says he wants to change the Senate's rules to eliminate the filibuster, and allow passage of all bills on a simple-majority vote. He also appeals to Congress for a line-item veto that would grant him the ability to nix spending he disagrees with. ------ 1:45 p.m. President Donald Trump says the $1.3 trillion spending bill he's signing into law will provide an "initial down payment" for his promised border wall. The package provides $1.6 billion for building new sections of wall and replacing older sections. That's much less than the $25 billion Trump wants. But Trump says the permitted work will begin "literally on Monday." He says, "this is a short term funding, but it's immediate." Trump tweeted earlier Friday that he was considering vetoing the bill, in part because "the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded." A veto would have created another government shutdown. ------ 1:40 p.m. President Donald Trump is expressing displeasure at the size of the omnibus government spending bill but is saying "we had no choice but to fund our military." He touted the increase Friday as the biggest in history and said that the United States military "would be far superior than any military in the world." Defense Secretary James Mattis also praised the increase in defense spending. Mattis quoted George Washington in saying that "to be prepared for war is one of the most effectual means of preserving peace." Trump has long promised to fully fund the Pentagon and suggested that he was "forced" to sign the bill, much of which he dislikes, in order to fund the military.
White House official: Trump to sign $1.3 trillion spending bill hours after tweeting he was considering veto.
Stick with KWWL for updates following this story.
