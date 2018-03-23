President Trump to sign government spending bill - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

President Trump to sign government spending bill

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Wayne Huizenga, who went from trash to billions, dies at 80

    Wayne Huizenga, who went from trash to billions, dies at 80

    Friday, March 23 2018 1:59 PM EDT2018-03-23 17:59:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE- This Nov. 9, 2008, file photo shows H. Wayne Huizenga at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Huizenga, a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional s...(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE- This Nov. 9, 2008, file photo shows H. Wayne Huizenga at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Huizenga, a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional s...
    H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who started with one trash truck and built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died...More >>
    H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who started with one trash truck and built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died at 80.More >>

  • China's lobster imports keep US price high, but no tariffs

    China's lobster imports keep US price high, but no tariffs

    Friday, March 23 2018 1:58 PM EDT2018-03-23 17:58:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files). FILE-In this Dec. 10, 2015, file photo, live lobsters are packed for overseas shipment at the Maine Lobster Outlet in York, Maine. China's hunger for American lobsters is helping keep prices high to U.S. consumers, ...(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files). FILE-In this Dec. 10, 2015, file photo, live lobsters are packed for overseas shipment at the Maine Lobster Outlet in York, Maine. China's hunger for American lobsters is helping keep prices high to U.S. consumers, ...
    China's hunger for American lobsters is helping keep prices high to consumers, but a tariff on the seafood does not appear imminent.More >>
    China's hunger for American lobsters is helping keep prices high to consumers, but a tariff on the seafood does not appear imminent.More >>

  • Group: Public in dark about cell tower plans in Grand Teton

    Group: Public in dark about cell tower plans in Grand Teton

    Friday, March 23 2018 1:58 PM EDT2018-03-23 17:58:24 GMT
    An environmental group says Grand Teton National Park officials are inappropriately keeping the public from learning about plans for new cellphone towers at the foot of the visually striking Teton Range.More >>
    An environmental group says Grand Teton National Park officials are inappropriately keeping the public from learning about plans for new cellphone towers at the foot of the visually striking Teton Range.More >>
    •   
WASHINGTON (AP) -

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on the $1.3 trillion spending bill (all times local):
   1:46 p.m.
   President Donald Trump is warning Congress that he will "never sign another bill like this again," as he signs a $1.3 trillion spending bill.
   Trump calls the omnibus legislation a "ridiculous situation," noting lawmakers had only hours to review the massive bill, but says national security concerns are leading him to sign it.
   Trump says "nobody" is "more disappointed than me because the number is so large."
   Trump says he wants to change the Senate's rules to eliminate the filibuster, and allow passage of all bills on a simple-majority vote. He also appeals to Congress for a line-item veto that would grant him the ability to nix spending he disagrees with.
   ------
   1:45 p.m.
   President Donald Trump says the $1.3 trillion spending bill he's signing into law will provide an "initial down payment" for his promised border wall.
   The package provides $1.6 billion for building new sections of wall and replacing older sections.
   That's much less than the $25 billion Trump wants. But Trump says the permitted work will begin "literally on Monday."
   He says, "this is a short term funding, but it's immediate."
   Trump tweeted earlier Friday that he was considering vetoing the bill, in part because "the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded."
   A veto would have created another government shutdown.
   ------
   1:40 p.m.
   President Donald Trump is expressing displeasure at the size of the omnibus government spending bill but is saying "we had no choice but to fund our military."
   He touted the increase Friday as the biggest in history and said that the United States military "would be far superior than any military in the world."
   Defense Secretary James Mattis also praised the increase in defense spending.
   Mattis quoted George Washington in saying that "to be prepared for war is one of the most effectual means of preserving peace."
   Trump has long promised to fully fund the Pentagon and suggested that he was "forced" to sign the bill, much of which he dislikes, in order to fund the military.

White House official: Trump to sign $1.3 trillion spending bill hours after tweeting he was considering veto.

Stick with KWWL for updates following this story. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.