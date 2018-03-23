Wartburg College sets $90K goal for Dance Marathon Fundraiser

An eastern Iowa college is hoping to raise $90,000 this weekend for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, all by dancing.

Wartburg College is hosting a Dance Marathon this weekend at the main campus. The event is completely student run and helps children with life threatening illnesses, giving financial and emotional support to hundreds of families across Iowa. All of the money raised through the event is given directly to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital through Children’s Miracle Network.

Students and community members will dance and do other activities for 12 hours to symbolize their support for the families who spend countless hours in hospital waiting rooms. The event will have music, games and of course dancing.

Each participant sets a goal of how much money they want to raise individually. One student, Madison Bloker, has written her own book called, Bound Blessings. Bloker will be donating 50% of her sales from her book to the children's hospital. For the full story on Bloker, CLICK HERE.

In 2017, the Wartburg Dance Marathon raised $81,850 and organizers are hoping to top that this year. The Dance Marathon will start at 9 a.m. tomorrow at Wartburg College, CLICK HERE to register and for more information.