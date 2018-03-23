UPDATE: Iowa family of four found dead in Mexico

Creston police confirm all four members of the Sharp family have been found dead in their condo in Mexico.

According to WHO, our NBC affiliate in Des Moines, no foul play is suspected at this time. Autopsy results are pending.

Further updates will be provided as they are made available.

CRESTON (WHO)- According to our NBC affiliate out of Des Moines, WHO, the Creston Police Department has confirmed that four members of a local family, that other family members say are missing in Mexico, have been added to a missing persons database.

Creston Police also confirmed they are working to get the State Department involved in the case to help locate the Sharp family.

A lady named Ashli Peterson made a Facebook post Thursday night asking for help to locate family members Kevin, Amy, Sterling, and Andrianna Sharp.

She goes on to say the family of four left the United States on March 15, 2018 on a destination to Tulum, Mexico.

The post says they have not been in contact with family or friends since LAST Thursday night.

According to WHO, Peterson says the family’s social media accounts have been inactive and there hasn’t been any movement on their cellphones.

The post says missing persons reports have been filed with the U.S. Embassy in Mexico.

