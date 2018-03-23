Some eastern Iowans plan to join 'March for Our Lives'

Five-hundred thousand people are expected during this Saturday's 'March for Our Lives' rally in Washington, D.C.

It's part of a national anti-gun violence protest following last month's deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

More than 800 events have been planned worldwide on Saturday.

Students from Parkland are urging supporters to also vote for change.

Around 100 students from Great Mills High School in Maryland, where two people were shot Tuesday, also plan to attend.

In eastern Iowa, there are also some "March for Our Lives," rallies planned.

According to Facebook Pages, there's a rally planned to happen at the Oelwein Public Library tomorrow from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

We know there's also a rally planned at Mary Christopher Park in Decorah. Participants will march from Mary Christopher Park up Water Street and up to the Courthouse steps. That is planned to begin at 2 p.m.

Finally, we know there is also a rally planned to start at 10 a.m. at Greene Square in downtown Cedar Rapids.