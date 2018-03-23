Iowa sheriff's office warns: Don't call 911 to order pizza

The Bremer County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook yesterday, saying they've seen some social media posts recently saying that if you are in danger, you can call 911 and order a pizza to let dispatchers know you are in distress.

The Bremer County Sheriff's Office says this is NOT TRUE.

They wrote, "Calling 911 and asking for a pepperoni pizza is not some secret-squirrel, coded message that tells the call-taker that you are in trouble. Asking for pineapple on your pizza does not mean that someone has a weapon. Besides, pineapple never goes on pizza! No, never. This is an indisputable fact. #SorryNotSorry"

The post goes on to say that if you call 911 and ask to order a pizza, the dispatcher will tell you that you have called the emergency line and not a pizza restaurant.

KWWL spoke with the Bremer County deputy that made the Facebook Post. He says, "I just kept seeing the Facebook post on a weekly basis and many of the meme's had comments on them where people were thinking this was a real thing. I wanted to get the message out to the public that this is not anything dispatchers are trained on."

He also says that if you are not in a position to talk, there are now capabilities to text 911.