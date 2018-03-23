1 dead, 1 seriously wounded in French hostage situation

French President Emmanuel Macron has asked Interior Minister Gerard Collomb to go to the site of a shooting and hostage-taking in southern France.

The incident is continuing inside a supermarket in the small town of Trebes. A police union official said the suspect has shot one person dead and a second is in life-threatening condition.

Earlier the suspect shot and wounded a police officer nearby.

Anti-terror prosecutors have taken over the investigation.

