TRACKING: Winter Storm Friday Night & Saturday

WINTER STORM WARNING for most of the KWWL viewing area tonight through Saturday, including Waterloo, Dubuque and Cedar Rapids.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Johnson, Iowa and Allamakee Counties for tonight through Saturday, including Iowa City

Rain tracks in today and the winds will pick up from the east at 10-20 mph and will gust to 30 mph at times. As cold air is pulled into the system this evening through tonight, rain will mix with and then change to snow. The snow will be heavy at times and will reduce visibilities and could coat surfaces with a wet, heavy, slushy snow through much of Saturday.

Snow accumulations across much of eastern Iowa will be 4-7”. Isolated higher amounts (8” or 9”) are possible in a narrow band from New Hampton to Oelwein to Monticello. Areas south of Iowa City, snow amounts are less than 2”. These amounts will vary as a very sharp cutoff is expected... rain will mix with snow and may change back and forth a few times. The ground is warm and there will be melting as the snow falls, especially on treated surfaces.

Travel will be hazardous late Friday night through early Saturday afternoon. Heavy snow and reduced visibility due to the falling and blowing snow. Allow extra time to get to your destination if you must travel. It will be a heavy, wet, slushy snow. Use caution when shoveling it.

Sunday is dry and breezy with highs in the 30s.

We are tracking another storm forecast to bring rain to the area Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. Temperatures are forecast to remain warm enough to keep this mostly rain. There is a slight chance light snow might get mixed in late Monday night. No snow accumulations is expected at this time.

Wednesday and Thursday are dry as temperatures warm into the 40s.

Stay with KWWL for further updates, as the forecast could change.

