Mt. Mercy drops two in a non-conference softball doubleheader

Central Baptist turned back Mt. Mercy twice in a non-conference college softball doubleheader in Conway, Arkansas.

CB took the opener, 13-0, in 5 innings and also won the nightcap, 10-9 in an 8-inning, extra inning battle.

Mount Mercy is now 15-12 overall.

