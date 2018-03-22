Grand View splits with Mt. Mercy in college baseball - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Grand View splits with Mt. Mercy in college baseball

Posted: Updated:

Grand View and Mt. Mercy split a college baseball doubleheader Thursday in Des Moines.

Grand View took the opener, 5-2, while Mt. Mercy came back to win game two, 5-4, in Heart of America Athletic Conference action.

Heart of America Athletic Conference

  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.