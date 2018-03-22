One injured in Waterloo shooting - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

One injured in Waterloo shooting

Written by Jessica Hartman, Multimedia Reporter
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Waterloo Police were called to the 1100 block of Langley Road for reports of shots fired around 5:30, Thursday evening.

Not long after, a man showed up at Covenant Medical Center with a gunshot wound. His condition is unknown.

Investigators collected evidence from the back parking lot of an apartment complex at 1139 Langley Road.

Police were also present at a home one street over on Oleson Road.

The shooting remains under investigation.

