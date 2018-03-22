Trial set for Mason City man accused of killing grandparents

A man accused of stabbing to death his grandparents in the Mason City home they shared will stand trial in October.

Codie Matz has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the killings. Television station KIMT reports that a Cerro Gordo County District judge set the new trial date on Thursday. Last month, the 25-year-old Matz was found mentally competent to stand trial.

Prosecutors say he killed 61-year-old Kenneth Hackbart and 64-year-old Kathleen Hackbart. Officers found their bodies Nov. 7.

A court filing by Matz's attorney says he may use a defense of insanity, intoxication or diminished responsibility at trial.

