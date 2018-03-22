Trial set for Mason City man accused of killing grandparents - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Trial set for Mason City man accused of killing grandparents

Posted: Updated:
MASON CITY (AP) -

A man accused of stabbing to death his grandparents in the Mason City home they shared will stand trial in October.

Codie Matz has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the killings. Television station KIMT reports that a Cerro Gordo County District judge set the new trial date on Thursday. Last month, the 25-year-old Matz was found mentally competent to stand trial.

Prosecutors say he killed 61-year-old Kenneth Hackbart and 64-year-old Kathleen Hackbart. Officers found their bodies Nov. 7.

A court filing by Matz's attorney says he may use a defense of insanity, intoxication or diminished responsibility at trial.

Information from: KIMT-TV, http://www.kimt.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.