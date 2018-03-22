Corbett calls petition challenge an attempt to derail his campaign

Craig Robinson, the Founder of The Iowa Republican website claims Ron Corbett does not have enough signatures on his petition to run for governor.

Robinson filed a former challenge with the Secretary of State's office Wednesday claiming Corbett had 104 duplicate signatures on his petition.

Republican candidates for governor are required to have 4,005 signatures of support and Corbett had 4,088 according to Robinson, but when you subtract the duplicates he falls short of the requirement.

Corbett says he wasn't too surprised to be questioned by someone in his own party.

"The establishment is always threatened by someone that's advocating for citizens and so I'm sure this is just going to be the beginning of one of many attempts by them to try and derail our campaign," he told us.

The Iowa Republican posted examples of the petition on their website, where names were duplicated.

Corbett says it's possible for people to forget and sign more than once, that's why his campaign provided more names than required.

We spoke with Jame Coffin over the phone who is one of the people whose name is listed twice.

"No I did not sign it twice," he told us.

Coffin says he signed for Corbett during caucus and it's possible he signed two papers but if he did it was not intentional.

Corbett says his campaign checked for duplicates.

"We felt we did scrub the numbers and make sure that we got rid of the duplicates," he told us.

We asked The Iowa Republican if they also went through Governor Reynold's petition and checked names, they said they did not because she submitted more than double the amount of signatures required.

Next week a review board with check Corbett's signatures to determine whether he has enough signatures to be on the primary ballot.

