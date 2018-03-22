One-on-one with Gov. Reynolds

Gov. Kim Reynolds made several stops in the area, visiting Manchester and Anamosa as part of her "Unleashing Opportunity" tour.

She's touting some of the states successes during her re-election campaign.

"The US News and World Report just ranked Iowa the No. 1 state in the country and that's a tremendous reflection of the people of Iowa, of our work ethic, of our values," Reynolds said.

However, during a one-on-one interview with KWWL Reporter Shirley Descorbeth, she said there's room for change. "I'm working on tax reform, there's also an opioid bill that's passed the House, it'll pass the Senate."

The Republican incumbent said she's focused on leading her party to victory, not whether her opponent, former Cedar Rapids Mayor Ron Corbett will be removed from the ballot.

"I don't have anything to do with Ron Corbett's campaign. I'm focused on Iowans, I'm focused on the job."

Meanwhile, with the recent resignation of Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix, Reynolds appears confident the situation at the statehouse remains productive.

"I am super excited we have six rockstar female candidates, that have put their names on the ballot to run to serve in the Senate and we have a great number also that are running in the House."

When asked if the new Republican leadership would take responsibility for the sexual harassment case of former Senate Republican Communications Director Kirsten Anderson, Reynolds said it's not a partisan issue.