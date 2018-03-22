Drake Basketball Coach Medved leaving for Colorado State

Niko Medved, a popular assistant under Tim Miles at CSU, has been hired as the Rams’ men’s basketball coach, athletic director Joe Parker said in a news release Thursday.

Medved, 44, will be formally introduced at a news conference Friday at Moby Arena. Contract details have not be released.

He replaces Larry Eustachy, who resigned under pressure Feb. 26.

Medved rebuilt a struggling program at Furman, guiding the Paladins to a 23-11 record and a share of the Southern Conference regular-season title in 2016-17, the last of his four seasons as the program's head coach. He was named the Southern Conference Coach of the Year that year.

He just completed his first season at Drake, where he led the Bulldogs to a 17-17 record overall and 10-8 record and tie for third place in the Missouri Valley Conference. Drake's season ended Sunday with an 81-72 loss at Northern Colorado in the second round of the CollegeInsiders.com Tournament.

Medved's career record is 79-87 in five seasons as a head coach.

"My family and I are ecstatic to have the opportunity to return to Fort Collins and Colorado State University to become the head men's basketball coach," Medved said in the news release. "This is obviously an incredibly special place to me, and to my family. Some of the best memories I've had personally and professionally happened at Colorado State. We have tremendous leadership from the top down, and we look forward to partnering with everybody in the Fort Collins and Colorado State communities to build Colorado State basketball into one of the premier programs in the Mountain West."

Medved was one of three former assistants under Miles who interviewed for the CSU job. The other two were South Dakota coach Craig Smith and Utah assistant DeMarlo Slocum.