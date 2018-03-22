Robots taking over UNI campus for regional competition

Robots are taking over an eastern Iowa college campus by the dozens for a regional competition this week.

The FIRST Robotics Competition Iowa Regional is happening in Cedar Falls right now, with the University of Northern Iowa hosting more than 60 high school teams and their robots.

Each team designed and built an original robot over the course of six weeks for the competition, and are now showing off their creations. The teams are competing for awards that range from creativity to outstanding professionalism, with the ultimate goal of qualifying for the FIRST Worlds Competition happening in both Houston and Detroit next month. At least six teams in eastern Iowa this weekend will qualify.

You can see the robots in action in Cedar Falls through Saturday.

